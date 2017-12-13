Man charged with throwing killer litter from Cassia Crescent block

SINGAPORE - The 20-year-old man believed to be behind a spate of killer litter incidents in Cassia Crescent was charged in court on Wednesday (Dec 13).

Danial Ali Liaqat Ali was charged with one count of committing a rash act. He is accused of hurling a can of sardines from a living room window on the 16th storey of Block 52, Cassia Crescent near Guillemard Road at around 10pm on Dec 7.

The court was told he may be involved in multiple similar offences.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said that between Dec 7 and 10, officers received several reports of items such as shoe racks and chairs being thrown from Block 52.

Officers from Bedok Police Division conducted an investigation and arrested Danial on Tuesday .

He is now remanded at the division and will be back in court on Dec 20.

If convicted of performing a rash act, he can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.