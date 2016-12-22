Man charged with murder of colleague at ferry terminal

A 23-year-old Malaysian was charged yesterday with the murder of a cleaning supervisor at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal last month.

Ahmad Muin Yaacob is alleged to have committed murder by causing the death of his colleague, Madam Maimunah Awang, 54, at the ferry terminal in Tanah Merah Ferry Road between 9am and 1pm on Nov 24.

Muin was arrested by the Malaysian police on Sunday following a warrant of arrest issued by the State Courts. He was handed over to the Singapore police the next day. Madam Maimunah's body was found in a 2m-deep drain at the terminal, behind a substation near her rest area. The gold jewellery she usually wore was missing.

She had injuries on her neck and bruises on her abdominal area.

Muin, who was unrepresented, said through a Malay interpreter: "If I cooperate with the authorities, can I not face the death penalty?" District Judge Christopher Goh told Muin that it was not up to him to decide.

Muin will be remanded for a week for investigation. The case will be mentioned on Dec 28.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.