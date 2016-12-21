Man charged with murder of cleaner at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old Malaysian was charged on Wednesday with the murder of a cleaning supervisor at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal last month.

Ahmad Muin Yaacob is alleged to have committed the murder by causing the death of his colleague, Madam Maimunah Awang, 54, at the ferry terminal on Tanah Merah Ferry Road between 9am and 1pm on Nov 24.

Muin was arrested by the Malaysian police on Dec 18 following a warrant of arrest issued by the State Courts.

He was subsequently handed over to the Singapore police the next day.

Madam Maimunah's body was found in a 2m-deep drain at the terminal behind a sub-station near her rest area. Her gold jewellery she usually wore were missing.

She had injuries on her neck and bruises on her abdominal area.

Muin was remanded for a week for investigation.

The case will be mentioned on Dec 28.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.