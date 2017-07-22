Man, 38, charged with molesting 11-year-old girl

SINGAPORE - An alleged serial molester was charged in court on Saturday (July 22) morning.

Aldrin Illias, 38, was charged for molesting an 11-year-old girl at an overhead bridge along Rivervale Street last Friday (July 14). The incident took place at 7am.

He is believed to be involved in at least 10 alleged cases of molestation between July 5 and 17.

Descriptions given by women in Hougang and Sengkang in police reports against the molester indicate that the offences were committed by the same person.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted their investigations and arrested the suspect along Anchorvale Road, the police said on Friday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had made conscious efforts to avoid police detection by parking his motorcycle a distance from the scenes.

He also took along extra items of clothing - which were seized by the police - to disguise himself.

The case will be heard again in court on July 28.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to five years and/or caned.