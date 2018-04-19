Man charged with causing hurt to MP, criminal trespass

A man was charged yesterday with voluntarily causing hurt to Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng during a Meet-the-People Session in Clementi.

Mohammad Ameen Mohamed Maideen, 32, is also accused of criminal trespass.

Ameen entered a first-floor unit at Block 334 Clementi Avenue 2 at around 10.10pm on Monday, the court heard.

He grabbed Dr Tan forcefully around the neck, slammed him backwards against the wall and punched him multiple times, according to court documents.

Ameen, who is now remanded at the Institute of Mental Health, will be back in court on May 10, said District Judge Adam Nakhoda.

Dr Tan gave an account of the incident in a Facebook post on Tuesday, writing that a young man had rushed into the interview area during the session and started hitting him.

"I was with another resident, and suddenly found myself being hit and fell to the ground," he wrote, adding that the attacker was quickly restrained by residents and volunteers. Dr Tan suffered bruises on his arm and abrasions on his neck.

After a check-up at the National University Hospital, Dr Tan said he returned to the session to continue writing appeal letters for residents, including for his alleged attacker.

"Police are investigating. But whatever the outcome under the law, I hope he can get back on track and will try to help him do so," he said.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, Ameen could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both. A criminal trespass conviction can bring a jail term of up to three months, fines of up to $1,500 or both.