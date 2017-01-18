Man charged with attempted armed robbery

SINGAPORE - A man was charged in court on Wednesday (Jan 18) with trying to rob a woman at knifepoint at a minimart in Tampines Street 11.

Christopher Neo Yong Heng, 30, is alleged to have tried to rob Ms Siti Farhana Mohd Pauzi, 29, of cash at Go2Mart convenience store while armed with a kitchen knife at about 4.30pm on Dec 12, 2016.

A police statement said officers from Bedok division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on Jan 16.

Neo was remanded. His case will be mentioned on Feb 1.

If convicted, he could be jailed between two and seven years and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.