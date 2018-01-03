Man charged with assault on cop and security officer

A 66-year-old man was charged in court yesterday over the abuse and assault of a police officer at Ngee Ann City on the night of Christmas Eve.

Singaporean Lam Joon Hin was also charged with the assault of a security officer who worked at the mall.

Lam faces five counts - three related to police sergeant Adrian Tan Kang Wee and two related to security officer Bahari Matsam.

Lam allegedly pushed Mr Bahari and grabbed the security officer's neck at about 10pm. He is also accused of using vulgarities on the guard. It is understood that Lam was trying to cut through barricades at the mall.

Sgt Tan, who witnessed the dispute, went up to Lam.

Besides allegedly verbally abusing the police officer, Lam is accused of grabbing Sgt Tan's right wrist and punching him on the left cheek at about 10.10pm.

Lam's case will be mentioned in court again on Jan 30. He told the court he intended to get a lawyer. If convicted of causing hurt to the police officer, Lam could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Selina Lum