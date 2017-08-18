Man, 48, charged over Teck Whye Crescent murder

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man has been charged with the murder in Teck Whye Crescent.

Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahim, who appeared in court on Friday (Aug 18), is accused of killing Mr Mohammad Roslan Zaini, 35, at Block 165A between 1am and 4.33am on Wednesday.

According to earlier news reports, Mr Roslan suffered stab wounds to his chest and was found lying motionless at around 4.40am on a grass patch at the foot of his block.

There was a trail of blood from the corridor outside his one-room rental unit on the fourth storey and down a staircase to where he finally collapsed.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Next-door neighbour Frankie Tan, 49, told The Straits Times that Mohammad Rosli had been sleeping at the third-storey staircase landing of the block for two years before Mr Roslan invited him to move into his flat.

The warehouse assistant added: "The victim said he pitied him, that is why he invited him."

Another neighbour, who works in the logistics sector, said Mr Roslan was a divorcee.

His former wife and baby son used to live in the unit with him.

When The Straits Times arrived at the block at about 11am on Wednesday, police officers were seen gathering evidence at the scene.

A woman who identified herself as Mr Roslan's girlfriend arrived there about 30 minutes later.

She said a friend had alerted her to the incident involving her boyfriend and added that they became an item about three months ago.

With tears welling up in her eyes, she said: "My friend just told me to come down now, because (my boyfriend) was unconscious."

Mohammad Rosli is now remanded at Central Police Division and will be back in court on Aug 25.

If convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty.