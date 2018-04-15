Man charged over alleged bomb threat

A 46-year-old man was charged in court yesterday over his suspected involvement in a bomb threat to Parliament House.

Albert Pang Tze Kaan was accused of criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication under Section 507 of the Penal Code.

Pang allegedly mailed an envelope - with a letter in it which read "Bomb Inside" - to Parliament House at No. 1 Parliament Place on Friday at about 11.30am.

He was arrested later that day by officers from the Bedok Police Division.

Since Thursday, police have been alerted that several establishments, such as government buildings, hotels and convenience stores, had received envelopes containing anonymous bomb threats, the police said in a statement on Friday.

Investigations found that Pang may have sent out at least five envelopes containing such bomb threats, but he had no intention or means to carry out his threats.

"The police treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm," said the police.

Pang, who is to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation, will be back in court on April 26.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to nine years or a fine, or both.