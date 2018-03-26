Man arrested with Fridae.com founder sentenced to one year's jail for drug offences

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old man who was arrested in a drug bust with Fridae.com founder Stuart Koe was on Monday (March 26) sentenced to a year's jail on drug-related charges.

John Lee Yung Chun was arrested on March 23, 2016, alongside his friend Koe, 45, founder of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) news and social site, in an apartment in Spottiswoode Park.

Lee, whose occupation is not known, was given one year's jail on three counts of drug-related charges, including consumption and possession of controlled drugs. He was granted bail of $10,000 and will begin serving his sentence on May 3.

Koe was sentenced earlier this month to jail of five years and nine months, with five strokes of the cane, for selling to a drug abuser methamphetamine, also known as Ice.

Lee was found to have consumed methamphetamine and also possessed nimetazepam, which is known as Erimin-5 as well.

He jointly possessed drug-taking utensils with Koe, who is also the the managing director of local pharmaceutical firm ICM Pharma. Two other counts of consumption and possession were taken into consideration against Lee.

The court heard that a glass pipe with a rubber tube attached was found in the Spottiswoode Park apartment when a search was conducted. Officers went on to discover three tablets - later found to contain Erimin-5 - in Lee's wallet during a search of Koe's car on the same day. Lee also tested positive for methamphetamine in a urine test.

Lee's lawyer, Mr Sunil Sudheesan, asked for jail of one year on account of Lee being a first-time offender and the small quantum of drugs involved in his case.

Koe, who is now out on bail of $60,000 and represented by the same lawyer, was spotted in the courtroom with Lee on Monday.

Koe was offered bail of $45,000, pending his appeal against his drug trafficking conviction and sentence. He has five other drug-related charges for offences such as methamphetamine consumption and possession. The next pre-trial conference for these charges will be held on May 17. The bail offered for these cases was an additional $15,000.

For consumption or possession of a controlled drug, Lee could have been jailed for up to 10 years, given a $20,000 fine or both.