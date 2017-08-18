Man arrested for suspected involvement in online sales of counterfeit luxury watches

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in online sales of counterfeit luxury watches and watch accessories.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department launched a 13-hour operation on Wednesday (Aug 16), conducting a raid in Beach Road during which they seized 1,102 pieces of trademark infringing goods with an estimated street value of about $53,000.

These included watches and watch accessories such as straps and buckles.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect used e-commerce platforms to order these goods from overseas, before reselling them here via a social platform.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police take a serious view of intellectual property right infringements, and will take action against perpetrators who show a blatant disregard for the law.

Members of the public are advised to be careful of counterfeit goods being sold on e-commerce and social platforms.

Anyone guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to $100,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.