Man arrested for selling counterfeit bags, watches online; over 1,000 items seized

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man has been arrested for selling counterfeit goods online.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department seized 1,153 pieces of trademark-infringing goods in an operation at Keat Hong Close and Bukit Batok Street 22 on Thursday (April 19).

Items such as bags, wallets, earphones, Bluetooth speakers, sunglasses, watches, bracelets and card holders with an estimated street value of about $62,000 were seized.

The suspect had used an e-commerce platform to order the counterfeit goods from foreign sources before reselling them locally via another e-commerce platform, preliminary investigations found.

Anyone found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks can be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to $100,000.