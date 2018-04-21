Man arrested for selling counterfeit bags, watches online; over 1,000 items seized

Items such as bags, wallets, earphones, Bluetooth speakers, sunglasses, watches, bracelets and card holders with an estimated street value of about $62,000 were seized.
SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man has been arrested for selling counterfeit goods online.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department seized 1,153 pieces of trademark-infringing goods in an operation at Keat Hong Close and Bukit Batok Street 22 on Thursday (April 19).

The suspect had used an e-commerce platform to order the counterfeit goods from foreign sources before reselling them locally via another e-commerce platform, preliminary investigations found.

Anyone found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks can be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to $100,000.

