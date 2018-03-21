Man arrested for online hotel booking scam; victims cheated of at least $3,000

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man has been arrested for an alleged series of hotel booking scams totalling $3,000, said the police on Wednesday (March 21).

Several police reports were made between March 16 and 20 by victims of the scam, who said they were cheated by an online seller.

According to the victims, the seller had advertised attractive hotel room reservation deals on online platforms, and became uncontactable after payments were made.

At least $3,000 was cheated from the victims, said police.

The man was arrested on Tuesday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, may face imprisonment of up to 10 years, and a fine.

Police advised the public to take precautions when making hotel reservations online, including booking only from authorised dealers, use booking platforms that only release payments to the seller upon receipt of service, and to pay only upon successful check-in whenever possible.