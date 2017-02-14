Man arrested for drug offences after car evades road block along Kallang Road

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old man was arrested for drug-related offences after the car he was in evaded a police roadblock at Kallang Road early Tuesday (Feb 14) morning.

The evasion sparked a car chase - involving several police cars and motorcycles - that culminated in the car, a black Mercedes-Benz, crashing into a gate along Geylang Lorong 14 at around 2.30am.

An eyewitness who spoke to citizen journalism website Stomp said he was driving along the street when he encountered the accident.

"I saw police officers trying to open the car's door and inspecting the car," he added.

Photos posted on Facebook by users Timo Thy and Mike Goh showed a police cordon around the area.

A crowd of curious onlookers had also gathered at the scene.

The Straits Times understands that the man arrested was a passenger in the Mercedes-Benz. The driver was not arrested.

In response to media queries, a police spokesman said a vehicle had failed to stop at a roadblock that had been set up along Kallang Road.

It sped off and in the ensuing pursuit, a 36-year-old man was arrested for drug-related offences, the spokesman added.

Police investigations are ongoing.