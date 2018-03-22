Man arrested for drink driving after car enters wrong lane at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man was arrested for drink driving, after he drove his car onto the wrong lane at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (March 22).

The Singaporean man had driven his car onto the motorcycle lane in the wee hours, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Thursday.

ICA officers then noticed the man was "in a daze" and reeked of alcohol, and referred him to the police for futher investigation.

When contacted, a police spokesman said the man was arrested for suspected drink driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.