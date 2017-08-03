Man arrested after slashing incident at Aljunied traffic junction

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old man was arrested after what appeared to be a slashing incident at the junction of Aljunied Road and Sims Avenue on Wednesday (Aug 3) afternoon.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered slash wounds on his left arm after being attacked with a knife, Shin Min Daily News reported.

He reportedly left a bloody trail that stretched for 5m along the sheltered walkway outside the Singapore Geylang Methodist Church.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 2.34pm and arrested the suspect for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

The victim was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

According to Shin Min, eyewitnesses it spoke to saw the suspect brandishing a knife as he argued with the victim at the junction.

The Straits Times understands that the suspect's 25-year-old fiancee, who was present at the scene, was also arrested for drug-related offences. She was not involved in the attack but was wanted by the authorities for drug offences.

Investigations into the slashing case are ongoing.