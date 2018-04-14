Man arrested after allegedly threatening woman, son with knife

SINGAPORE - Police were alerted to a case on Friday (April 13) where a 49-year-old man allegedly threatened a woman and her son with a knife at the void deck of Block 492E Tampines Street 45.

The incident happened at around 6pm and the woman and her son managed to run away from the man unharmed.

When police officers arrived, the man had already returned to his home in the same block, and refused to open the door, according to a police statement.

He threw household items, such as two fans, a floor mat and a rice cooker, down from his unit’s window.

Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit eventually got the man to open his door and surrender to the police, and he was subsequently arrested for criminal intimidation, a rash act and suspected drug-related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing.