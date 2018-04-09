Man, already wanted for drug-related offences, charged with slashing another man

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man, already wanted for drug offences, who allegedly slashed another man with a parang before hurting a police officer a week later while trying to flee in a car, was charged in court on Monday (April 9).

Irsyad Sameer Abdul Rahim is said to have ganged up with three other men to attack Mr Hermanto Abdul Talib, 41, with the weapon in Jalan Besar at around 2.15am on March 31.

Mr Hermanto suffered deep cuts on his forearm and shoulder following the attack.

Officers from the Central Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) later managed to identify the attacker, a statement from the police said on Sunday.

Investigations revealed Irsyad was also wanted for other offences, including drug-related ones. CID then carried out an operation in Tampines to nab him at around 2.40am on Saturday.

The police said: "During the operation, the suspect fled from the police officers in a car, damaging a police vehicle and injuring an officer in the process. The officer had suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident."

CID then worked with officers from the Police Intelligence Department, the Central Police Division and the Central Narcotics Bureau to bring him to justice.

They managed to trace him and carried out another operation on the same day, about 21 hours later.

Officers found him with a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man in a Victoria Street hotel and all three were arrested. Investigations into the younger man and the woman are still ongoing.

Irsyad is also facing separate charges of one count each of drug consumption and possession.

He was allegedly in possession of two packets of a crystalline substance on June 6 last year which were later found to contain 0.33g of methamphetamine or Ice. He is also accused of consuming the drug that day.

Irsyad was not offered bail on Monday and is now remanded at the Central Police Division. He will be back in court on April 16.

If convicted of causing hurt with the parang, Irsyad can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.

If convicted of being in possession of Ice, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.