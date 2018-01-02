Man accused of stabbing wife in Geylang attack

A 29-year-old man was charged in court yesterday over the stabbing of his wife in Lorong 16 Geylang two days earlier.

Jayselan N. Chandrasegar allegedly used a knife with a 10cm-long blade to stab Ms Mayuri Krishnakumar, 26, twice in the abdomen and twice on the lower back, according to court documents. This caused her to suffer puncture wounds on those parts of her body.

The incident, captured on video by a bystander and shared on social media, happened at 11.47am on Saturday. Jayselan was arrested shortly after by the police in Guillemard Road, at about 12.15pm.

If found guilty and convicted under the charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means, he could be imprisoned for life or jailed for up to 15 years, and may also be fined or caned.

He will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks for a psychiatric evaluation, and his case will be mentioned again after that.

Jayselan, a former patient, asked to be kept in a solitary environment at IMH, claiming he was not able to stay with any person as this would affect his condition. The judge said his request would be conveyed to the institute.

Jayselan also requested a phone call but this was turned down. He was heard swearing as he was taken out of the dock.

After his charge was read to him, Jayselan said through a Tamil interpreter: "Mayuri is my wife. For the mistake that she did, I admit that what I did to her was wrong.

"I only stabbed her twice, not more than that. I did not think that I'll do such a thing to my wife. I have a child at home; I couldn't take it that she did this to me and my child," he added, without elaborating further.

The victim was walking along the road with another man and had just parted ways with him when the incident occurred, The Straits Times reported earlier.

Ms Krishnakumar, who was warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the attack, was said to be in a stable condition.

Adrian Lim