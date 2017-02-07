Man accused of killing wife appears in court

A former property agent, who is accused of killing his wife in their Woodlands home last month, appeared in court for the first time yesterday.

Dressed in a red polo T-shirt, Teo Ghim Heng, 41, who is also known as Zhang Jinxing, stood expressionless in the dock in restraints.

The police prosecutor told the court that the Criminal Investigation Department officer has yet to complete investigations.

After proceedings that lasted about 10 minutes, Teo was led away to be remanded at the Central Police Division.

Teo was first charged with murder via videolink on Jan 30 when he was warded at the Singapore General Hospital. He was discharged two days later.

His father and younger brother were in the gallery in the State Courts yesterday. They told reporters they intend to engage a lawyer for Teo, who will be back in court next Monday.

He is accused of killing Madam Choong Pei Shan, 39, in their sixth-storey flat at Block 619, Woodlands Drive 52, between 8am and 11am on Jan 20.

Her body and that of their four-year-old daughter, Teo Zi Ning, were found in a bedroom of their flat eight days later on Jan 28, the first day of Chinese New Year.

It was his second marriage and Madam Choong, who was also known as Zhong Peishan, was six months pregnant with a boy when her body was found. The couple were married on Dec 7, 2009.

The case involving their daughter is still under investigation.

When The Straits Times visited their funeral wake at the void deck of their block on Jan 30, mourners were seen paying their respects to Madam Choong, Zi Ning and the unborn child.

The bodies were cremated two days later.

If convicted of murder, Teo will face the death penalty.