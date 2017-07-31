Man, 48, arrested for armed robbery at Shell petrol station in Upper Bukit Timah Rd

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man has been arrested for a case of daylight armed robbery at a Shell petrol station on 219 Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The police said that they were alerted to the case at 12.48pm on Monday (July 31).

The suspect was arrested at about 4.50pm, the police spokesman added.

News reports said the suspect was armed with a knife, and had escaped with about $1,000.

A Shell spokesman told The Straits Times that none of its staff or customers had reported any injuries.

The spokesman added: "As this incident is currently under police investigation, we are unable to comment further. The station has now resumed its business operations."