Man, 45, arrested for snatching mobile phone from 11-year-old on Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of snatch theft on Christmas Eve.

The man allegedly snatched a mobile phone from an 11-year-old boy at Block 30, Marsiling Drive, at about 9pm on Saturday (Dec 24), the police said in a news release on Wednesday (Dec 28).

Officers from Jurong Division established the identity of the suspect using images from police cameras and arrested the suspect on Tuesday.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday. If convicted, he faces a jail term of one to seven years and caning.

The police in their release reminded the public of the following measures to avoid falling prey to snatch theft:

- Avoid walking through dimly lit, quiet and secluded places.

- Always be alert and attentive to your surroundings. If you suspect that you are being followed, remain calm and proceed to a crowded area or call the police for assistance.

- Avoid wearing excessive jewellery or carrying large sums of cash.

- Carry your sling bag in front of you, or clasp it firmly under your arm.

- When returning home alone or late at night, arrange for a family member or trusted friend to escort you home.

- Carry a shrill alarm to sound for help.

- When entering the lift alone, stay close to the lift button panel. Press the "Door Open" button and step out immediately when a stranger rushes in as the lift door is closing.

- If you are confronted by a thief, stay calm and take note of his or her appearance, attire, height, or any other distinctive physical features if possible. Call the police as soon as possible so that officers can reach the location quickly to assist.