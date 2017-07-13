Man, 41, arrested for cheating car rental firms of $90,000

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old man who allegedly cheated several car rental firms of about $90,000 has been arrested, the police said in a statement on Thursday(july 13).

Between May and July this year (2017), authorities received multiple reports of scams involving a man who rented luxurious cars but failed to pay the car rental companies.

Officers from the Central Police Division arrested the man on July 7(2017) in the vicinity of Block 525 Bedok North Street 3.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect allegedly deceived the firms into believing that he had made payments, via bank transfers, for the rental of the cars. The firms then delivered the cars to him.

He would later abandon the cars. The firms later realised that no payments had been made.

He is believed to be involved in at least seven cases. The combined losses of the firms amounted to about $90,000.

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

The police advised car rental firms to be prudent in verifying that payment has been made before releasing vehicles to prospective customers.