Man, 40, arrested for allegedly molesting woman in SGX Centre office pantry

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (April 1) for allegedly molesting a woman at the SGX Centre in Shenton Way.

The 27-year-old woman reported to the police on Sunday that she was molested in her office, police said in a statement on Monday.

According to preliminary investigations, the man was doing renovation work in the victim's office when he ran into her.

The Straits Times understands that the incident happened in the morning at the SGX Centre, while the pair were in the office pantry.

Officers from Central Police Division were able to establish the man's identity and arrested him on the same day for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

Investigations against the man are ongoing, police said.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine, and caning.