Man, 35, found dead after dispute with flatmate

Six months ago, Mr Mohammad Roslan Zaini invited a man to be his flatmate after he learnt that he had been sleeping at the staircase landing at Block 165A, Teck Whye Crescent, for two years.

Yesterday morning, Mr Roslan was found dead and his 48-year-old flatmate, known only as Rosli, has since been arrested for his murder.

The Straits Times understands that the 35-year-old victim had suffered stab wounds to his chest and was found lying motionless at about 4.40am on a grass patch at the foot of his block.

There was a trail of blood from the corridor outside his fourth- storey one-room rental unit leading down the staircase to where the victim finally collapsed from his injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 4.55am.

Next-door neighbour Frankie Tan, 49, told ST that Rosli had been sleeping at the third-storey staircase landing of the block for two years, before the victim invited him to move into his flat.

The warehouse assistant, who had known Mr Roslan for about three years, added: "The victim said he pitied him, that is why he invited him."



Mr Mohammad Roslan Zaini was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.55am. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/LAN CELAK



He said Rosli came across as a polite man who had previously apologised for the ruckus he made when frequent fights broke out in the unit.

Another neighbour, Ms Ani Noraini, 42, said that the loud arguments would erupt at least once a week and would go on for hours, even late into the night.

"The police officers came by very often. It is normal," she said, adding that the early morning fight yesterday started with a loud argument before degenerating into a yelling match. It is believed the argument involved the victim and Rosli.



Blood seen on the handrail at the staircase of the block where a man was stabbed in the chest. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Housewife Sasha Nuraisah, 31, who lives on the same floor as the victim, said she had heard a commotion at 4am yesterday. "I heard a woman shouting in Malay, 'you don't be crazy'. But I didn't think much of it, because there have always been fights and people shouting in that unit," she said.

A 57-year-old kitchen helper, who lives one floor above the victim, said he saw a panic-stricken man running into the unit at about 4am. He did not recognise the man, but said it was not the victim.



Blood stains at the entrance of the unit. ST PHOTO: NG HUIWEN



Ms Ani, who works in the logistics sector, said the victim, who had dyed blonde hair, was a divorcee. His former wife and baby son used to live in the unit with him.

Neighbours said fights often broke out in the unit, especially when the victim had friends over for gatherings, which were said to be rowdy affairs.

When ST arrived at the scene at about 11am, police officers were seen gathering evidence in the flat, and at the corridor and staircase.



CID officers seen leaving at about 1.20pm with evidence. ST PHOTO: NG HUIWEN



At about 11.30am, a woman who identified herself as the victim's girlfriend arrived at the block.

She said a friend had alerted her to the incident involving her boyfriend whom she only got together with in May.

Visibly shaken, with tears welling up in her eyes, she said: "My friend just told me to come down now, because (my boy- friend) was unconscious."

The weapon used in the murder has yet to be recovered. Investigations are ongoing.