Man, 27, arrested for allegedly molesting woman in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man suspected of molesting a woman in Hindhede Walk, off Upper Bukit Timah Road, was arrested on Wednesday (March 21).

The police said in a statement on Thursday that the man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of aggravated outrage of modesty, which The Straits Times understands would typically involve the use of criminal force.

On Tuesday, the victim reported that she was molested by an unknown man as she was walking along the road, the statement said. ST understands she was heading home alone late at night.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division conducted extensive ground inquiries and subsequently arrested him the next day.

If convicted, the man faces a maximum jail term of 10 years and caning.