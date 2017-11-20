Malaysian woman jailed 5 weeks for theft and trying to bribe police officer to avoid arrest

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian woman has been jailed five weeks for theft and trying to bribe a police officer, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a joint press release on Monday (Nov 20).

Devika Maruvan, 31, had been charged in court on Aug 28 with one count of corruptly offering an unspecified amount to Sergeant Lim Mei Jing. She was also charged with 11 separate counts of theft as a servant.

Investigations showed that on June 26 this year, Maruvan - a salesperson at Rose Fashions in Tekka Centre - offered money to Sergeant Lim to avoid being arrested.

Sergeant Lim rejected the offer and arrested her. The bribery attempt was then referred to CPIB.

It is an offence to bribe or attempt to bribe public officers in Singapore, and anyone found guilty can be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

"Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption. The CPIB takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts," said CPIB and SPF.