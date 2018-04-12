Malaysian man jailed 6 months for helping ex-City Harvest Church leader Chew Eng Han in alleged escape bid

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian man was sentenced to six months' jail on Thursday (April 12) for helping former City Harvest Church (CHC) leader Chew Eng Han, 57, in his alleged escape bid on Feb 20.

Khoo Kea Leng, 45, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a conspiracy with Chew to leave Singapore from an unauthorised point of departure.

He collected $8,000 from the former church leader near Block 75 Marine Drive as part payment for arranging Chew's transport to Malaysia.

Chew is said to have boarded a boat at a Pulau Ubin jetty at around 8.30am on Feb 21 - one day before he was to begin serving his jail term of three years and four months for his role in the misuse of millions of dollars in church funds.

But officers from the Police Coast Guard caught him just minutes after he embarked on his alleged escape bid.

Chew was charged on Feb 22 with leaving Singapore for Malaysia from the jetty, which is not an authorised place of embarkation or point of departure. He finally started serving his sentence on March 1.

He was handed an additional charge on March 29 - one of attempting to intentionally defeat the course of justice by boarding a boat to leave Singapore to avoid serving his sentence.

Five other CHC leaders - including founder-pastor Kong Hee - had also been convicted of misusing church funds and they began serving their terms in April last year.

But Chew, who was out on $1 million bail, had secured multiple deferments.

He had originally been sentenced to six years in jail, but this was reduced to three years and four months by the High Court last April.

The shortened term was upheld by the Court of Appeal on Feb 1, but Chew was allowed to defer his sentence until after Chinese New Year.

A third man, Singaporean fish farm owner Tan Poh Teck, 53, is also accused of being involved in the alleged escape bid.

He is said to have abetted Chew's attempt to leave Singapore by transporting him on the boat to the north-east part of Pulau Ubin, where he was to board another vessel for Malaysia.

Tan is also accused of abetting one Shanker Maghalingam to leave Singapore on the same boat to Malaysia at about 8.40am on Dec 17 last year.

In addition, Tan was charged on March 7 with abetting one Goh Chun Kiat to leave Singapore by taking him on a motorised boat from a beach near Changi, which is not an authorised point of departure.

The pre-trial conference for the cases involving Chew and Tan will take place on May 3.