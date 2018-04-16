Malaysian charged with helping ex-City Harvest leader Chew Eng Han's alleged escape bid

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian man who allegedly assisted former City Harvest church leader Chew Eng Han's attempt to flee Singapore was charged in court on Monday (April 16).

Tan Kim Ho, 42, was arrested in Malaysia based on a warrant of arrest issued by the Singapore State Courts, said the Singapore Police Force in a statement on Sunday.

He was handed over to the local police on Saturday.

Chew, who is currently in jail for misusing church funds, was nabbed on a motorised sampan during his alleged attempt to escape on Feb 21. The father of two was arrested at sea with a boatman, with about $5,000 in cash and fishing equipment.

Besides Tan, two other men - Malaysian freelance driver Khoo Kea Leng, 45, and boatman Tan Poh Teck, 53 - have been arrested for helping Chew.

Chew was charged on Feb 22 with leaving Singapore for Malaysia from a Pulau Ubin jetty, which is not an authorised point of departure. On March 1, he began his jail term of three years and four months for his role in the misuse of funds case.

Khoo was sentenced to six months' jail last Thursday after he pleaded guilty to engaging in a conspiracy with Chew to help him leave Singapore from an unauthorised point of departure.

The pre-trial conference for the cases involving Chew and Tan Poh Teck will take place on May 3.

Tan Kim Ho will be back in court next Monday (April 23).