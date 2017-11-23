Malaysian charged with failing to account for $12 million he brought into Singapore

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian businessman was charged on Thursday (Nov 23) with failing to give a full and accurate report about monies totalling $12 million that he brought into Singapore between Sept 4, 2013, and April 16, 2014.

Abdul Jalil Sulaiman, 47, is accused of 100 charges of moving into Singapore physical currency of amounts ranging from $30,300 to $300,000 each time at the Green Channel at Woodlands checkpoint.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority website, the Green Channel is for those arriving in Singapore with no dutiable, controlled or prohibited goods to declare.

Abdul Jalil, who indicated that he wishes to plead guilty, was supposed to report to an authorised officer on the movement of currency exceeding the prescribed amount of $30,000.

The prosecution will be proceeding on 30 of the charges and bail of $100,000 was offered.

If convicted under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, he could be fined up to $50,000 and/or jailed for up to three years on each charge.

Abdul Jalil will return to court on Dec 21.