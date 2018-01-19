Malaysian charged with dishonestly receiving stolen $500,000 as part of $5.4m scam

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian national was charged on Friday (Jan 19) with dishonestly receiving $500,000 from a woman when he had reason to believe that the money was stolen.

No plea was taken from Looi Yu Chong, 20.

He was arrested in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday for his suspected involvement in a $5.4 million scam, and brought back to Singapore on Thursday.

Looi allegedly committed the offence in Singapore on Nov 16 last year.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the police said the man is one of the suspects involved in a scam in which fraudsters impersonated officials from China to cheat a 58-year-old woman out of around $5.4 million.

They are said to have told her to surrender all her money to them to help in investigations.

She then delivered the money to various strangers here over a week-long period. The suspects left Singapore after committing the crime.

The prosecution successfully applied for Looi to be remanded at Central Police Division, with permission to take him out for investigation.

Looi will appear in court again on Jan 26.

The maximum punishment for dishonestly receiving stolen property is five years' jail and a fine.