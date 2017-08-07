Maid jailed for stealing over $50,000 worth of items from employer

SINGAPORE - Eleven months after stealing items worth $54,450 from her employer, an Indonesian maid posted pictures of herself wearing the stolen items on Instagram while working for another employer in Singapore.

The sister of Madam Lisa Lee, the victim, showed the pictures to her, and Madam Lee then informed the police.

Siti Nur Sopiyati, 32, was subsequently arrested.

She was sentenced to 12 months' jail on Monday (Aug 7) after admitting to theft of a Chopard watch worth $35,000, a black T-shirt worth $150, a $1,800 gold ring with diamonds and a black stone, a Celine snakeskin handbag worth $7,500 and a pink Hermes crocodile skin wallet worth $10,000. The items were stolen from Madam Lee at her Nassim Hill apartment some time in January 2016.

Assistant Superintendent Kevin Lee Ming Woei said that Siti, who worked for Madam Lee from 2013 to March 2016, was cleaning the master bedroom when she stole the five items from the businesswoman's cupboard.

She hid them inside her bedroom before asking an unidentified female Indonesian called "Siti" to help her send them back to Indonesia.

When Madam Lee discovered that some of her valuables were missing in March 2016, her husband called the police. He suspected that either Siti or another Indonesian domestic worker who was also working in the household had stolen the jewellery.

But nothing incriminating was found on either of them and Madam Lee did not wish to pursue the matter further, so both domestic workers were returned to their agent and sent home to Indonesia.

In May 2016, Siti returned to work for another household. She brought along the items that she had stolen from Madam Lee because she wanted to use them, said the police prosecutor.

Some time in November that year, she posted pictures of herself wearing the stolen items on her Instagram page.

Siti, whose sentence was backdated to July 25, could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined for theft as a servant.