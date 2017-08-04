Maid gets five weeks' jail for stealing $1,775 from employer

SINGAPORE - An Indonesian maid who stole a total of $1,775 in cash and jewellery from her employer was jailed for five weeks on Friday (Aug 4).

Noviati, 33, who faced five charges, pleaded guilty to stealing Chinese yuan worth $1,300 from business development manager Wang Yan, 35, on April 20 (2017).

She also stole 2,300 baht worth $93 from Ms Wang's flat in Punggol Field, among other things.

These included 2,200,000 rupiah worth $232 and a silver necklace valued at $100. These, together with the baht, were recovered.

Three charges - two of theft and one of using threatening behaviour - were considered during sentencing.

The court heard that on April 20, Noviati, who goes by one name, was at home alone when she went into Ms Wang's bedroom.

She noticed that the keys to the cupboard in the master bedroom was still in the keyhole. She then opened the cupboard and took about 7,000 yuan and kept it.

The next day, she went to a money changer and converted the yuan to Singapore dollars. She received $1,300 and sent the money to her home in Indonesia through a remittance agency.

Sometime between May 10 and June 5 (2017), Noviati was alone in the flat when she stole 2,300 baht from Ms Wang's cupboard.

She hid the money among her clothes and was planning to take the cash back to Indonesia.

She could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined for each charge of theft as a servant.