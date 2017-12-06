Maid agency's employee jailed six months for misappropriating $73k

SINGAPORE - After she was caught misappropriating $15,000 from the company she worked for, her boss decided to give her a second chance.

But soon after, the sales consultant at a maid agency was back at it, pocketing $36,000 this time.

On Wednesday (Dec 6), Chan Mei Yong, 33, a Malaysian, was jailed for six months after she admitted to two counts of criminal breach of trust - of $15,000 in 2013 and $36,000 between October 2015 and June 2016.

Two other charges involving $15,000 and $7,110 were considered during her sentencing.

She has made full restitution of $73,110.

A district court heard that Chan was working at Swift Maids when she committed the four offences.

Part of her duties included collecting payments from clients once maids had been arranged for them through the company.

In 2013, she was working at the company's Yishun Ring Road outlet when she faced some personal financial troubles. She decided to misappropriate money from the company to service her personal needs.

Whenever clients of the company would pay for services in cash, she would keep the money for herself, instead of handing it over to the company.

She pocketed $15,000 this way in 2013.

When her boss discovered what she had done in early 2015, he decided to give her a chance, and allowed her to continue working. But $2,000 was deducted from her monthly salary, beginning in April 2015.

At the same time, she was transferred to the Far East Shopping Centre outlet, at Orchard Road.

Soon after, she again misappropriated company funds, making off with a total of $36,000 between October 2015 and June 2016.

She could have been jailed for up to seven years and/or fined on each criminal breach of trust charge.