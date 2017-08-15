Machine operator gets 9 months' jail, 2 strokes for attacking HR manager with hammer

SINGAPORE - A machine operator got angry with a human resources manager for not returning his passport and attacked him with a hammer, leaving him with a fractured wrist.

Chinese national Du Shuxin, 21, pleaded guilty to using a hammer to hurt Mr Koh Chong Ming on May 12 at Yangbum Engineering's Woodlands Link premises, where they both worked.

He was sentenced to nine months' jail and ordered to receive two strokes of the cane on Tuesday (Aug 15).

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said Du got into a dispute on May 8 with the company, which makes precision parts, over the return of his passport as he wanted to go to Malaysia for a holiday.

He then lodged a complaint with the Manpower Ministry against Yangbum.

On May 12, Mr Koh cancelled Du's access card, which allowed entry into the company's premises. However, Du still managed to enter his workplace at about 6pm that day.

Mr Chong said: "The accused claimed he became really angry with the victim for not returning his passport, and wanted to teach him a lesson. He took a hammer from a nearby tool cabinet and started to attack the victim."

Du swung the 35cm-long tool at least four times at Mr Koh's head but the HR manager managed to shield the attack with his left hand and stumbled backwards.

Du, who was unrepresented in court, continued to come at Mr Koh as he lay on the floor. He stopped only when a few other workers managed to restrain him.

Mr Koh was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he found out that his wrist was fractured. He also had a bruise on his left hand.

Mr Koh was given 36 days of hospitalisation leave.

For causing hurt with the hammer, Du could have been jailed up to seven years and fined or caned.