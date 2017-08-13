M. Ravi charged over 3 incidents, remanded at IMH

Lawyer M. Ravi was charged in court yesterday over three incidents.

The charges include causing public nuisance in Sri Mariamman Temple on July 31 and Aug 11 by using abusive language on people in the temple; and voluntarily causing hurt to Mrs Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss and a rash act against Mr Nakoorsha Abdul Kadir on Aug 8.

He is already facing three charges of housebreaking, but the trial dates have not been fixed yet.

In the Aug 8 incident, Ravi allegedly assaulted Mrs Chong-Aruldoss, a lawyer, outside her office at the Adelphi.

Mrs Chong-Aruldoss, 54, said she was walking to her office at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP at about 11am when Ravi, a non-practising human rights lawyer, allegedly accosted her with "three big-sized thugs" and pushed her to the ground. She added that the commotion attracted people who came to her aid, including Mr Nakoorsha, a partner at the law firm where she works.

Ravi, 48, allegedly caused Mrs Chong-Aruldoss to suffer from a pain on her right shoulder. He also threw a bag at Mr Nakoorsha, according to court documents.

In court yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Dillon Kok asked for Ravi to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation, adding that he "may be dangerous to other persons" since his latest charges involved violence.

District Judge Carol Ling agreed with the prosecution that the psychiatric observation will allow the court to gain an insight into Ravi's state of mind.

Ravi will be remanded for two weeks and his case will be heard again on Aug 25.

The decision sparked a fiery 20- minute statement from Ravi, who accused the prosecution of lying about his mental health. He also said the judge should recuse herself from the case because of possible bias.