Lorry driver makes illegal U-turn and causes motorcyclist's death

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver who made an illegal right turn caused a motorcyclist to crash into his lorry and die from his injuries.

On Thursday (Nov 16), Chinese national Zhang Long Xi, 45, was jailed for seven months and banned from driving for 10 years after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of Malaysian food packer Cheng Yang Tee, 46, through a rash act at a road junction in Jurong.

On May 5, 2017, Zhang, a vegetable packer, was driving his lorry along the driveway of Corporation Place building. At the non-signalised T-junction with Corporation Road, which is a left-turn-only road, Zhang made an illegal right turn.

At about the same time, around 6.25am that day, Mr Cheng was riding his motorcycle along Corporation Road towards Jurong Port Road. He hit the back of Zhang's lorry before Zhang completed his illegal right turn across the two lanes of Corporation Road.

Mr Cheng fell onto the road unconscious. He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he died two days later from multiple injuries.

The accident was captured on a closed-circuit TV camera from the driveway of the Corporation Place building.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap said that by making the illegal turn, Zhang must have known that there was a real risk of adverse consequences arising out of his actions.

Pleading for leniency, Zhang told District Judge Ng Peng Hong that he was deeply remorseful and very sorry that a life had been lost. He said he is supporting his mother in China and two children.

He could have been jailed for up to five years and/or fined for causing death by doing a rash act.