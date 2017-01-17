Lim Chu Kang murder: Businessman, 56, found guilty of murdering wife's ex-lover

SINGAPORE - The High Court on Tuesday (Jan 17) convicted a 56-year-old businessman of murdering his wife's younger former lover.

Chia Kee Chen was found guilty of forcing the victim, 37-year-old material analyst Dexmon Chua Yizhi into the back of a borrowed van, together with Indonesian Febri Irwansyah Djatmiko, between Dec 28 and Dec 29, 2013.

After assaulting the victim, they dumped him at a military live firing area in Lim Chu Kang. Chia later led police to the body.

An autopsy found that the victim died from injuries caused by blunt force trauma to his face and head that were so severe that almost every bone in his face was fractured.

However, Chia said he had nothing to do with the killing and tried to pin the blame on a mysterious individual named "Ali".

He also claimed that he had lain in wait for Mr Chua at a carpark near the younger man's flat because he wanted to get back a thumbdrive containing a sex tape of his wife.

Febri, 33, is still at large but had given a statement to Indonesian police about how Chia had roped him in to kill the victim.

Another man involved in the crime, Chua Leong Aik, who drove the van but fled after he became frightened, is serving a five-year jail term for abduction and causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.

Sentencing for Chia has been adjourned to another day.