Lawyer M. Ravi offered bail of $20,000

SINGAPORE - Lawyer Ravi Madasamy, better known as M. Ravi, 48, was offered bail of $20,000 in court on Friday (Aug 25), after he was earlier remanded for psychiatric observation at the Institute of Mental Health.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Ong told the court that as part of Ravi's bail conditions, he cannot make any posts on Facebook, or any other social media platform.

He also cannot, by himself, through another person, or by any other means, abuse, cause annoyance, harass, insult or disturb others.

DPP Ong added that Ravi is ordered not to "assault, use criminal force, cause hurt to others or otherwise commit any offence".

Ravi, who has been barred from applying for a practising certificate for two years since last October, told District Judge Christopher Goh that he accepts these bail conditions.

Judge Goh warned him, saying that if he were to commit any further offences while on bail, he "might be minded to revoke" it.

Ravi is now represented by lawyer Richard Siaw, who told the court that he is his former colleague.

Ravi has seven charges against him in all.

On June 30, the non-practising human rights lawyer was charged with trespassing into a law firm at People's Park Centre where he used to work.

He is accused of entering law firm Eugene Thuraisingam's branch office at 2.16pm on June 27. He allegedly committed the offence with another man, Lai Yew Thiam, 56.

Ravi had been the head of knowledge management at the firm and was based at the Chinatown office.

The Straits Times understands that he lost his job in June and was told to vacate the premises by June 16.

On Friday, the court heard he was out on bail when he allegedly committed other offences.

He was hauled to court again on Aug 12 and served with more charges.

This time around, Ravi is accused of causing hurt by committing a rash act against Mr Nakoorsha Abdul Kadir and assaulting lawyer Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss, 54, on the seventh storey of The Adelphi building in Coleman Street, at around 11am on Aug 8.

He allegedly pushed Mrs Chong-Aruldoss outside her office at Eugene Thuraisingam that day and she fell onto the floor.

He is also accused of throwing a bag at Mr Nakoorsha, who is a partner at the law firm.

According to court documents, Ravi also allegedly caused annoyance by using abusive language on others at the Sri Mariamman Temple in South Bridge Road on July 31 and Aug 11.

The pre-trial conference for his cases will be held on Aug 28.

If convicted of assault, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

And if convicted of causing annoyance, he can be jailed for up to $1,000 for each charge.