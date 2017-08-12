Lawyer M Ravi charged with causing public nuisance, voluntarily causing hurt and rash act; remanded in IMH for two weeks

SINGAPORE -Lawyer M Ravi was charged in court on Saturday (Aug 12) for three incidents that took place on July 31, Aug 8 and Aug 11.

The charges include causing public nuisance at Sri Mariamman Temple on July 31 and Aug 11 by using abusive language at the people in the temple; and voluntarily causing hurt to Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss and rash act against Nakoorsha Abdul Kadir on Aug 8.

These charges are on top of three previous housebreaking charges, which are still being heard in court.

In the Aug 8 incident, Ravi allegedly assaulted fellow lawyer Mrs Chong-Aruldoss outside her office at The Adelphi.

Mrs Chong-Aruldoss, 54, had earlier said she was walking to her office at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP at about 11am that day when Ravi, a non-practising human rights lawyer, allegedly accosted her with "three big-sized thugs" and pushed her to the ground.

She added that the commotion attracted people who came to her aid, including Mr Nakoorsha, a fellow partner at the law firm.

Related Story Lawyer M. Ravi charged with criminal trespass

Ravi allegedly caused Mrs Chong-Aruldoss to suffer from a pain on her right shoulder and threw a bag at Mr Nakoorsha, according to court documents.

In court on Saturday, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Dillon Kok called for Ravi to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation, adding that he "may be dangerous to other persons" since his latest charges involved violence.

District Judge Carol Ling agreed with the prosecution that the psychiatric observation will allow the court to gain an insight into Ravi's state of mind.

Ravi will be remanded for two weeks and his case will be heard again on Aug 25.

But the decision sparked a fiery 20 minute statement from Ravi, who accused the prosecution of lying about his psychiatric situation and also called for Ms Ling to recuse herself from the case on account of possible bias.

Said Ravi to the judge: "I would like to make an application (to the court) to disqualify yourself from this case because you do not have the security of tenure under the law... You are not independent as you can be transferred to the Attorney-General's Chambers at any time."

He also claimed that he had been seeking psychiatric treatment from psychiatrist Dr Munidasa Winslow and had been given medicine.

On Saturday morning, officers accompanied Ravi to his home and to Dr Winslow's clinic to retrieve his medicine, but none was found.

Mr Kok said Ravi's erratic behaviour did not seem to have abated even after these consultations, and added later that the hunt for the medicine in the morning was a "wild goose chase".

Ravi was formerly head of knowledge management at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP, but was fired in June.

He allegedly tried to enter the firm's People's Park Centre branch office after that and was charged with criminal trespass last month.

The 48-year-old has been barred from applying for a practising certificate for two years since last October.