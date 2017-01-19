Kallang slashings: Last suspect in custody

A Sarawakian who had been on the run for over six years following his involvement in the deadly 2010 Kallang slashings has been finally arrested.

Donny Meluda is the last member of a gang of four that had gone on a robbery spree, severely injuring three victims and killing a fourth man. His accomplices had been arrested and dealt with.

Meluda was arrested last Saturday afternoon at Sibu Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur. Meluda's whereabouts were made known via a confidential notice by Interpol. He was remanded in Sarawak until he was handed over to Singapore police yesterday morning, said Sarawak police Assistant Superintendent Mohd Irwan Hafiz.

Said ASP Irwan: "He (Meluda) did not put up a struggle when our officers approached him. His arrest was a peaceful affair as though he knew his time was up."

Singapore Police Force (SPF) Deputy Commissioner Tan Chye Hee described the arrest as an "excellent cooperation between the Singapore Police Force and Royal Malaysia Police(RMP)".

He said: "I would like to express my appreciation to the RMP for pressing on with their efforts to locate the murder suspect. With the invaluable assistance from our foreign law enforcement partners, SPF will ensure that criminals who remain on the run will be brought back to face the full brunt of the law."

Meluda, who had converted to Islam, now goes by the name of Abdul Rahman Abdullah.

Added ASP Irwan: "Not many knew that Meluda had converted to Islam and had changed his name. So perhaps that was why he felt confident to travel."

Meluda and his three accomplices - Micheal Garing, Tony Imba and Hairee Landak - went on a terror rampage between 11pm on May 29, 2010, and 7.35am the next day. Before killing Indian national Shanmuganathan Dillidurai, 41, the gang robbed and slashed three other men - Mr Ang Jun Heng, Mr Sandeep Singh and Mr Egan Karuppaiah, then aged 19, 23 and 43 respectively - at a field near Kallang Road.

All three accomplices have been convicted. Meluda will be charged in court tomorrow for the offence of murder with common intention.