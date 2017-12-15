Justice Quention Loh gets three-year extension for High Court judge appointment

SINGAPORE - Justice Quentin Loh will see his appointment as a High Court judge extended for three more years, after his current term ends on Dec 24.

In a statement on Friday (Dec 15), the Supreme Court said that Justice Loh's new term will begin on Dec 25.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Jan 4 at the Istana.

Justice Loh was first appointed as Judicial Commissioner on Sept 1, 2009, and rose to became High Court judge on June 1 the next year.

He specialises in all aspects of construction, commercial litigation, and domestic and international arbitration.

"He also hears public law matters for which having both experience and sound judgment would be critical," the statement said.

In addition, Justice Loh is the judge in charge of the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) and chairs its development committee and rules committtee.

He also chairs the personal injury (claims assessment) review committee, which recommends appropriate action for the courts in their assessment of damages in claims for personal injury and death.

On top of these, he also heads the committee for the professional training of lawyers, which looks at how the professional training regime for lawyers here can be improved.

The Supreme Court said that with the re-appointment of Justice Loh, it will have a total of 21 judges including the Chief Justice, four Judicial Commissioners, five Senior Judges and 12 International Judges.