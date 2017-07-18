Jailed for taking video of student changing

A man trespassed into a female toilet at a junior college and intruded into the privacy of a student by making a video recording of her changing her top.

Yesterday, Wee Wei Jie, 26, a regular in the Republic of Singapore Air Force, was jailed for four weeks after admitting to insulting the modesty of the 16-year-old atNanyang Junior College in Serangoon Avenue 3 on March 22 last year.

The court heard that the victim had just finished training that evening when she entered the toilet near the running track to change. While changing, she saw a mobile phone above the door of the cubicle that she was in. She shouted in alarm. The phone disappeared and she heard someone running away. She ran out but could not find anyone around.

She reported the incident to her teacher, and the vice-principal viewed closed-circuit television footage that showed Wee entering the female toilet and leaving.

After his arrest, Wee told police he was near the area when he thought of filming girls in the toilet as he wanted to do something "exciting".

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kong Kuek Foo said a jail term was warranted. He highlighted, among other things, that Wee was clearly looking for a young victim. Urging the court to impose a "high fine", Wee's lawyer Jonathan Wong, from Tito Isaac & Co, said Wee was acting "completely out of character".

Sentencing him to jail, District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt said there were "too many of these cases".

Wee, whose criminal trespass charge was considered during sentencing, could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined for insulting the modesty of a woman.

Elena Chong