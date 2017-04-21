Jail for milk powder thief who stole $10,600 worth of products over 8 months

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man has been stealing $10,600 worth of milk powder at supermarkets islandwide over an eight-month period was jailed for four months on Friday (April 21).

Chan Yik Kee, who is unemployed, admitted to three counts of theft of three cans of Gain IQ EyeQ Plus Stage 3 milk powder, each costing $89.90, at Giant supermarket at Turf Club Roadon March 5.

He also admitted to dishonest misappropriation of 170 cans of milk powder worth nearly $8,000 between June 2016 and March this year.

Seven other theft charges were taken into consideration in sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Du Xuan said that Chan went to Giant supermarket at Turf Club Road at about 12.15pm on March 5 and stole the milk powder on three separate occasions by placing them into his own bag and walking out of the premises without making payment. Each can was worth about $90.

He admitted that he stole milk cans because he wanted to sell them for cash, as he needed money for his personal expenses. But he did not manage to sell many, and stored the unsold products at his house at Sixth Avenue Residences.

The company's duty loss prevention officer lodged a police report the next day, stating that an unknown man had been captured on CCTV stealing milk cans from its outlet at The Grandstand.

Police arrested him at his home on March 20 and seized 170 cans of milk powder, worth $7,951.

In his written mitigation plea, Chan, who has two young daughters, said he was remorseful. He said he lost his job around the time he committed the offences. He had been selling insurance and had to resign as he could not fulfil his quota.

District Judge May Mesenas backdated his sentence to March 22 when he was first remanded.

He could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined for each charge of theft. For dishonest misappropriation, the maximum punishment is two years' jail and a fine.