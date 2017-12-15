Jail for engineer who molested tutor on bus

An engineer who molested a part-time tutor on a bus was jailed for three weeks yesterday.

Prabu Natarajan, 33, an Indian national, admitted to rubbing his thigh against the 23-year-old's several times along Choa Chu Kang Loop on Nov 21 last year.

He was also fined $2,500 for house trespass committed five years ago, on July 4, 2012, in Choa Chu Kang Street 52. He had inserted his hand into the Housing Board flat through an open window with intent to annoy a then 23-year-old who was sleeping.

When she woke up, he fled.

The court heard that Prabu and the part-time tutor boarded the same bus at 5.45pm on Nov 21 last year. He molested her when he was seated to her right.

They alighted at the same bus stop as he lived in the estate. He followed her into the lift at Block 290 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 and rubbed her arm up and down.

This charge, together with a public nuisance charge on July 4, 2012, was considered during his sentencing.

Seeking at least three weeks' jail for the outrage of modesty offence, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling said the offence occurred on public transport; the touch was a prolonged and persistent rub; and the victim was trapped by Prabu at the window seat while he persisted in molesting her.

Prabu, represented by Mr Jeremy Pereira, could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or received any combined punishment for molestation.