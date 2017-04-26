Jail for brothers who stole car after picking up key pouch left on a bench

SINGAPORE - Two brothers were jailed on Wednesday (April 26) for stealing a $90,000 car.

Muhammad Jeffri Abd Majid, 30, was sentenced to eight months' jail while Abdul Razak Abd Majid, 41, was jailed for six months. They were also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for a year.

The siblings committed the offence at a multi-storey car park at Block 61 Strathmore Avenue, off Commonwealth Avenue, at around 12.10am on March 4.

Abdul Razak was walking at the ground floor of nearby Block 61C at around 11.30pm on March 3 when he found on a bench a key pouch containing a Toyota car key.

He took the key home and showed it to his brother and their friend, Mohammad Noh Fandi Kamis, 22.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Du Xuan said Noh Fandi came up with a plan to look for the vehicle that fits the car key so that they could use it to drive to the Arab Street area to look for a friend.

He shared his thoughts with the brothers who agreed to join him in committing the offence. The unemployed trio then went around their neighbourhood to look for the car.

Noh Fandi tried to unlock random Toyota cars by pressing the "unlock" button while the brothers acted as lookouts.

When they finally found the correct car which was a Toyota Camry, they entered the vehicle and drove off.

However, an eyewitness saw them behaving suspiciously at the car park and alerted the police after noting down the vehicle registration number.

Officers who arrived at the scene met up with the car owner who confirmed that his vehicle was missing.

Before the trio committed the offence, his wife was the last person to drive the car and she parked it at around 9.30pm on March 3.

But she lost the car key which Abdul Razak found about two hours later.

Officers arrested the trio and recovered the car at Sultan Gate off Beach Road.

DPP Du said: "The victim's car was found to have sustained scratches and dents on the left and right side... The damages to the car were repaired and the costs of repairs amounted to $642. No restitution was made to the victim."

Noh Fandi's case is pending.

For stealing the car, each brother could have been jailed up to seven years and fined.