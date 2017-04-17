Jail, fine for man involved in Geylang fight

SINGAPORE - An unemployed man was sentenced on Monday (April 17) to a week's jail and a $2,000 fine for getting into a fight in Geylang Road.

Seah Hock Teck, now 54, pleaded guilty in court to one count of assault.

He had gone drinking with two friends at Victoria coffee shop on March 1, 2014 when stall assistant Chen De Ming, 65, approached their table.

Mr Chen confronted one of Seah's friends, known only as Ah Huat, as the latter had borrowed his motorised bicycle three days earlier and had not returned it.

Mr Chen demanded that Ah Huat to hand the bicycle over immediately.

The two men quarrelled and Seah, who had been drinking for about five hours, tried to stop the argument.

He walked away when he could not.

The argument between Ah Huat and Mr Chen soon escalated into a fight.

They exchanged punches and Seah noticed that Ah Huat had blood all over his face.

Seah and another friend, Henry Lim Kim Leng, 55, joined in, each taking hold of a chair.

Lim hit Mr Chen with the chair while Seah held his up and marched towards them.

But he was hit on his head and fell down. He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he needed four stitches at the back of his head.

Mr Chen managed to flee from the coffee shop and sought police assistance.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital where he was found to be suffering from a fracture on his right wrist and multiple superficial cuts.

The court heard that Lim was jailed for six months in 2015 as he had assaulted Mr Chen and was involved in an unrelated theft charge.

Ah Huat is still at large.

Seah, who had a hip replacement surgery in February and is now on 90 days of medical leave, will begin his sentence on July 17.

For assault, he could have been jailed up to two years and fined up to $5,000.