Interior designer gets 5 months' jail for slashing ex-wife's boyfriend

SINGAPORE -Upset at seeing his former wife's boyfriend in his car at an open-air carpark near her home, an interior designer went to her home and retrieved a 30cm-long knife to confront him.

Mathew Chua Kun Leong was unhappy that the victim, Mr James Loh Jiajun, 27, was romantically involved with his former wife, Ms Tan Choon Ting, 31.

The two men got into an argument. Ms Tan then stood between Mr Loh and her 28-year-old former husband, and tried to stop the row.

At this point, Ms Tan's sister, who was at home, saw Chua holding a knife behind his back.

During the argument, Mr Loh pushed Chua's hand away. A scuffle broke out.

Chua brandished the knife and swung it at Mr Loh, slashing him on his right upper arm, chest and neck, causing the victim to suffer pain, cuts and bleeding.

Seeing this, Ms Tan's sister woke up their stepfather and told him what had happened. The stepfather rushed to intervene and snatched the knife away from Chua.

On Monday (July 17), Chua was sentenced to five months' jail for causing hurt to Mr Loh by slashing him repeatedly at the open-air carpark in front of Block 32, Jalan Bahagia, between 11pm and 11.23pm on Dec 11 last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kong Kuek Foo said the incident happened after Chua had visited his former wife and both had then gone nearby to have alcoholic drinks.

The two were returning home when Chua saw Mr Loh sitting in a car about 20m away in front of Ms Tan's home. He told his former wife that he was going to the washroom and would be back.

He went to get the knife from the kitchen of Ms Tan's home before confronting the victim.

Mr Loh suffered a 5cm-long cut on his right upper arm and had two superficial cuts on his chest and neck. He was given 17 days of hospitalisation leave.

Chua, who has care and custody of his three young children, was allowed by the court to start his sentence on Aug 7.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.