Inmate loses eye in attack, 41/2 more years for attacker

A prisoner attacked a fellow inmate so viciously, his right eye had to be removed.

Muhammad Noh Faizal Sa'at, now 27, who was serving a sentence of eight years' jail with 10 strokes of the cane from Dec 12, 2012, for drug-related offences, will now spend an additional 41/2 years behind bars after completing his earlier jail term.

He will also receive seven strokes of the cane for causing grievous hurt to Osman Kassim, 51.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Shi said: "According to the accused, he attacked the victim because he was angry at the victim for reading his letter in the past, which the victim denies."

Noh was walking down a staircase at Changi Prison Complex at around 1.20pm on June 21 last year when he spotted Osman. The older man was then issuing laundry for the inmates' cells, the court heard. Noh approached Osman from behind and tapped his shoulder.

DPP Shi said: "When the victim turned towards the accused, the accused immediately used his right hand to punch the victim's right eye with great force.

"The accused then punched the victim's head with his left hand. The victim fell to the ground and sat in a crouched position, trying to use his forearms to shield himself."

Noh continued to punch and kick Osman until he fell into a foetal position on the floor. He then stomped heavily on Osman's head twice until Osman lost consciousness. Prison officers rushed to the scene and ordered Noh to stop.

DPP Shi told District Judge Imran Abdul Hamid that, by then, Noh had landed at least 19 blows.

An ambulance took Osman to Changi General Hospital where he was found to be bleeding from his right eye. A CT scan revealed that it had ruptured.

Osman was discharged on July 3 last year but a medical report about three months later revealed that the eye had become soft. He also complained of pain. A decision was then made to remove the eye and he is now in need of a prosthesis.

DPP Shi said that since 2005, Noh had been convicted of offences including snatch theft, criminal breach of trust and robbery with hurt. She urged the judge to sentence Noh, who was unrepresented, to at least four years' jail with six strokes of the cane.

Stressing that the attack on Osman was "brutal and vicious", she said: "By attacking a fellow inmate in prison, the accused had demonstrated a clear disregard for law and authority as represented by the penal institution."

For causing grievous hurt, Noh could have been jailed up to 10 years and fined or caned.