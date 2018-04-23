Maid allegedly stole $50,000 in valuables from Changi Airport Group chairman and family

SINGAPORE - A Indonesian woman found herself in court on Monday (April 23) after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 in valuables while employed as a foreign domestic worker for Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, who is also the founding president and former chief executive officer of the CapitaLand Group.

Parti Liyani, 44, is facing four theft charges involving Mr Liew , his daughter, Ms Liew Cheng May, his son and former private banker, Karl Liew Kai Lung, and Madam Heather Lim Mei Ern, the wife of the younger Mr Liew.

All the offences were allegedly committed in the older Mr Liew's house in Chancery Lane, off Dunearn Road, at around 1pm on Oct 28, 2016.

Parti was charged with stealing valuables worth $46,856 from Mr Karl Liew, including a $25,000 Gerald Genta watch, two iPhones and a Gucci wallet.

She allegedly stole a $1,000 Prada bag and a $500 pair of Gucci sunglasses from Madam Lim.

The Indonesian domestic worker was also accused of stealing $1,100 in valuables including an assortment of jewellery from Ms Liew.

Parti allegedly stole two Longchamp bags and a DVD player worth $1,400 in total from the older Mr Liew.

Investigation officer Assistant Superintendent Tang Ru Long testified on the first day of the trial on Monday that Parti was sent home on the day she allegedly committed the offences.

He told District Judge Olivia Low that the older Mr Liew alerted the police two days later.

Officers arrested Parti on Dec 2, 2016 after she returned to Singapore.

The Indonesian woman, who is out on bail of $10,000, is now staying at a shelter run by migrant workers group Humanitarian Organisation for Migrant Economics (Home).

Her lawyer, Mr Anil Balchandani was approached by Home to represent her on a pro bono basis.

If convicted , Parti faces up to seven years in jail and a fine on each charge.

The trial resumes on Tuesday.